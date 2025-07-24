Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $150.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

