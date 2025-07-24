Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 33,753 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,753 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

