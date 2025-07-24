Head to Head Comparison: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) versus Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vizsla Silver and Orla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 1 3.20 Orla Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Orla Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million $0.02 168.25 Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Orla Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Orla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -5.59% -5.52% Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Orla Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monitor Gold project covering approximately 2,800 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Orla Mining Ltd. in June 2015. Orla Mining Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.