U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $138,183,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

