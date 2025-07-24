DA Davidson Upgrades Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) to Strong-Buy

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -123.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. Vertex has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $218,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $303,562.75. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock valued at $134,479,744. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.