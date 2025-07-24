Head-To-Head Review: SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) vs. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.99% 7.30% 4.68% ArcelorMittal 1.98% 4.11% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSAB and ArcelorMittal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion 0.65 $617.08 million $0.23 13.87 ArcelorMittal $60.96 billion 0.47 $1.34 billion $1.53 22.73

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than SSAB. SSAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcelorMittal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SSAB and ArcelorMittal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 ArcelorMittal 0 4 3 0 2.43

ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $32.95, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. Given ArcelorMittal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than SSAB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SSAB has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ArcelorMittal pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SSAB pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArcelorMittal pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats SSAB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company also provides mining products, such as iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking coal. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

