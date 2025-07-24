Reviewing Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Croda International and 5E Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.08 billion 2.63 $202.55 million N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$62.01 million ($15.95) -0.24

Croda International has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Croda International and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 2 2 0 2 2.33 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,126.67%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Croda International.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A -313.00% -68.37%

Volatility and Risk

Croda International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Croda International beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

