Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE ALG opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $230.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after buying an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 400,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,437,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,988,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

