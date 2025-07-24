MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.11. 15,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 7,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
MDB Capital Trading Down 8.6%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MDB Capital
About MDB Capital
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
