MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.11. 15,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 7,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of MDB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

