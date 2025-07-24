Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 150,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 105,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INUV. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Inuvo from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

