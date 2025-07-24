Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,621,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 372,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,631,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 131.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.