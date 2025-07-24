Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.