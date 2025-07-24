Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECCC) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 7%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

