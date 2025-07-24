Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 11,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 24,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

