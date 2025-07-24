Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 74 ($1.01) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 78.22 ($1.06) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.44 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.19 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.24.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 152,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £115,657.56 ($157,143.42). Also, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 238,593 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £181,330.68 ($246,373.21). 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

