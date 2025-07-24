Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Brembo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.
Brembo Company Profile
Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.