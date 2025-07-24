Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Brembo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

