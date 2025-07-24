BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

LON BVC opened at GBX 15.51 ($0.21) on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -359.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.16.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

