BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2025

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVCGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

LON BVC opened at GBX 15.51 ($0.21) on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -359.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.16.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

