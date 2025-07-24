Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13). Approximately 182,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 60,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.01.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian’s strategy is to secure discovered resources at low cost and to transform those resources into reserves and onto production

The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.

Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.

