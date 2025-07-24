Star Energy Group (OTC:IGESF) Trading 42.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Star Energy Group Plc (OTC:IGESF – Get Free Report) shot up 42.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.
Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the licenses in the Weald Basin in southern England, East Midlands, Northwest, and Scotland. It also generates electricity through geothermal energy.
