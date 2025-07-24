Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 364,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 307,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.38.

Get Clean Power Hydrogen alerts:

Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (5.37) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.