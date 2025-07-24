JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.30) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.96) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.44).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 277.59 ($3.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 158.60 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 333.80 ($4.54).

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

