Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 1,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
Seven & i Trading Down 2.5%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.
Seven & i Company Profile
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
