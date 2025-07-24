Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,158.23 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,947.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,939.92.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

