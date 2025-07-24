Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 5,029 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 444.6% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

