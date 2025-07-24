Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,380 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $113.56 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

