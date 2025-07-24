Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stake Reduced by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,706,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Onespan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 70,525 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Onespan Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $588.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

