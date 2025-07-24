Summit Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

