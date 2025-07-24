Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Boosted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 3.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after buying an additional 513,702 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $337.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $352.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

