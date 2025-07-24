Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:SYK opened at $400.78 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.10 and its 200-day moving average is $378.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

