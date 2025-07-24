Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,673 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Revvity during the first quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Revvity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Revvity by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

