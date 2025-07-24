Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

