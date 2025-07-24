IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 94.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 100,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Up 0.8%

WDAY stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

