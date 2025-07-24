J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.