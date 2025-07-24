Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

