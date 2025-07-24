Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

