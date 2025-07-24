Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 7,601 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

