Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $142.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

Biogen Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $130.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $236.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Optas LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 166,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

