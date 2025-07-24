Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

