Norwood Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 232,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Viant Technology accounts for 2.6% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $3,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Viant Technology news, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 8,960 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $117,196.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 365,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,194.08. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,506.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,293.88. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Viant Technology stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.47 million, a PE ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 1.12. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $26.33.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
