Norwood Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 8.9% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

