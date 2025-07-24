Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

