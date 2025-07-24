ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.9%

ACVA stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

About ACV Auctions

Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

