AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 14.9%

MTUM opened at $240.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

