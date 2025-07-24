AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

