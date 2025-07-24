AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 1.2%

IAUM stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

