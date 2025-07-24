Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 22,065 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

