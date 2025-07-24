Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 22,065 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PTGX opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $60.60.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
