AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,786 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.55. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

