Stagwell (STGW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $696.03 million for the quarter.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Trading Up 3.8%

Stagwell stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky purchased 24,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $104,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,858.80. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eli Samaha purchased 425,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,817,982.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,774,322 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,354.94. The trade was a 5.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 702,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,496 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.36 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.