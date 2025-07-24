Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,229 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

BN stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 242.10 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

