Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Acuity makes up approximately 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Acuity by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the 1st quarter valued at $6,562,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $302.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Acuity’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

